Volunteers play vital role in fight against Alzheimer’s

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Progress is being made in the search for a cure for Alzheimer's. This week researchers announced there are some neurons in the brain with a cellular cleaning system that removes toxic tau proteins. These proteins kill neurons leading to Alzheimer's. The next step will be learning how to give Alzheimer's patients this same ability.

We have this new knowledge because of people like Stephanie Griffin. She volunteers for medical studies. She shares her personal connection to the disease and why she participated in a research study.

Alzheimer's Association of Greater Missouri's 24/7 helpline: 1-800-272-3900. More information: ALZ.org