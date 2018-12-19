$35 M in budget cuts approved by St. Louis County Council

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County council approved a budget that cut $35 million from Steve Stenger's original proposal. The cuts include about $5 million less for St. Louis County Police.

Police Chief Jon Belmar had hoped to hire 70 new officers but the county council approved funding for about 50 officers instead. The council said they are open to revisiting that next year if it seems like more than 50 new officers are needed. The council also approved a new police precinct to be built in Affton with money from Prop P.

Chief Belmar says that because of the budget cuts his plans to keep two officers in each patrol car and to hire more dispatchers will be impacted.

The council is also asking other public services such as the county health and parks departments to stay within their 2018 budget.

The approved budget now heads to Stenger's office for review.

He could veto the entire package