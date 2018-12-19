Sacramento librarian murder suspect was nuisance at St. Louis libraries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — An alleged gunman is behind bars after police say he killed a librarian in California. This tragedy came after a series of erratic behavior at libraries in the St. Louis area.

Ronald Seay, 56, is a familiar face at several police departments. He has been arrested multiple times for frightening behavior, but none like what police say he did in California.

Seay appeared in court after authorities say he shot and killed Amber Clark, 41, on December 11th as she made her way to her car after work.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Seay waited outside the North Natomas Public Library in Sacramento before allegedly committing the heinous act.

Police say Seay had just moved to California, which explains his connection to at least a half-dozen other library instances in Brentwood and Ferguson dating back to August and September of this year. On multiple occasions, police have had to arrest the 56-year-old for trespassing, only for him to come back and do it again.

Brentwood Police Chief Joe Spiess described him as someone with apparent mental health issues. At the time of his arrest, the chief says Seay told police that females were intimidated by his physique and that they should be transported to the planet Venus. However, when offered mental health counselors, Seay declined.

Seay is currently being held without bail in California and is due back in court December 27th.