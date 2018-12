× Bayer awards grants to UMSL and Operation Food Search

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Bayer is awarding grants to the University of Missouri St. Louis and Operation Food Search.

UMSL has already used a million dollar grant from Bayer to renovate a lecture room in Benton Hall which will be named for the company.

Operation Food Search is receiving $850,000 over four year for its new Fresh RX Nourishing Healthy Starts program to provide pregnant women with fresh fruits and vegetables.