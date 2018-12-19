× BJC Health Care says online payments may have been hacked

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — BJC Health Care says its online payment portal may have been compromised. Malicious computer software may have exposed patients’ credit card information.

The breach effects over 5,800 patients between October 25th and November 8th. The compromised information may have included names, birth dates, and billing account numbers. No Social Security numbers or medical information was at risk.

BJC has no indication to date that any information was actually misused. As a precaution, individuals whose payment information may have been exposed are advised to carefully review credit card and bank statements and immediately contact their credit card holder or banking institution about any inconsistencies or suspicious activity.