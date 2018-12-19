× Charges filed in July 4, 2016 double murder; suspect in custody in Kentucky

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 27-year-old man Wednesday in connection with a double murder that happened on the Fourth of July in 2016.

According to Office Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the murder took place inside and outside of Mama Minnie’s Market on the corner of W. Page Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue.

Surveillance video showed two gunmen go into the business and open fire, killing 31-year-old Samuel Jackson and 21-year-old Jamie Conner. A third victim was found at the scene and rushed to a hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

A fourth person was seen fleeing the area but it’s unclear if that individual was struck by gunfire, Woodling said.

Police believe the suspects fired more than 60 rounds in the attack.

On Wednesday, prosecutors announced charges for one of the suspects – Devion Chester.

Chester was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, and three counts of armed criminal action.

St. Louis police did not have Chester in custody. However, authorities in McCracken County, Kentucky have Chester in jail for a DWI. He will be extradited to St. Louis to face the murder charges.

Anyone with information on Chester’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.