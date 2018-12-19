Expect fewer lane closures over the Christmas holiday, MoDOT says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation said drivers will notice fewer lane closures next week because crews will be off for the holidays.

Staff said there will not be any additional lane closures between noon on Monday, December 24 and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 26. This means drivers will not encounter nightly lane closures or daily ones that happen for a certain period of hours.

MoDOT said permanent lane closures will remain in some places, like I-44 and Shrewsbury and the express lane closures on I-70.