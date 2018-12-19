Firehouse Subs: Providing life saving equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This is the first joint venture for Julie Allen and Hannah Mazanek, who each own two Firehouse Subs restaurants and this will be the 17th Firehouse Subs in the St. Louis area. A portion of the profit contributes to the Foundation`s mission to provide lifesaving equipment to local public safety organizations, which has granted more than $1 million each in Illinois and Missouri. The St. Louis Firehouse Subs restaurant is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will offer third-party delivery and in-house catering services.

For more information: www.firehousesubs.com