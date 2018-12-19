Grab free breakfast and a hat at Metro’s ‘Stay Toasty on Transit’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, Mo. - A "Stay Toasty on Transit" event is being held at the North Hanley Metrolink stop this morning. Hot chocolate and cookies are being served for breakfast.

Officers with St. Louis County, City St. Clair County and Metro Police are handing out hats and gloves to riders. The event is to remind riders that there is a Metrolink police unit with officers who care about the community.

They are also collecting new and lightly used coats hats and gloves for Jennings School District and the St. Patricks Center.