Home burglary suspects apprehended at local Red Roof Inn

Three people are facing criminal charges after observant hotel employees discover suspicious items in their hotel room.

Brian Billman, Jessica Fedke, and Kyle Holmes face criminal stealing charges.

According to court documents, on November 23, employees at the Red Roof Inn in the Hill Neighborhood discovered items including an AR-15 rifle, a police fugitive task force badge, dog tags, a laptop, and personal documents inside a hotel room shared by Billman, Fedke, and Holmes.

Detectives contacted the victim named in the documents who reported her home was burglarized and all of the recovered items belonged to her.

Police said Billman and Fedke were captured on the victim’s home surveillance cameras breaking into her home and hotel surveillance cameras show the three carrying the items into their room.