House budget chairman Scott Fitzpatrick appointed as next Missouri treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has chosen the chairman of the House Budget Committee to serve as the next state treasurer.

Parson on Wednesday announced the appointment of Republican Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick to succeed Treasurer Eric Schmitt.

The appointment is the latest in a chain-reaction of office shuffling. Last month, Parson appointed Schmitt to succeed Attorney General Josh Hawley after Hawley won election to the U.S. Senate.

The changes are expected to take effect in January.

Fitzpatrick is a 31-year-old Cassville resident who runs a marine manufacturing and construction company. He first won election to the House in 2012 and has led the budget panel the past two years.

Parson will need to call a special election to fill Fitzpatrick’s seat. The House speaker will appoint a new budget chairman.