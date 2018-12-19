Keller Plaza 8 Cine in South County shuts down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, MO - The Keller Plaza 8 Cine in south St. Louis County showed its final movies on Wednesday. The operators shared the message on Facebook prompting some customers to make one last trip to their favorite theater.

“It’s just so sad,” said Lexi Menendez. “I come here all the time with my friends and family. It’s just a great, cheap little place to come.”

The current theater operators say they were unable to keep up with the rent. They were notified the doors will be locked Thursday morning. Many customers we talked with the hope that the theatre will reopen at some point.

Some customers said they had been coming to the movie theatres for more than 25 years.

They have cheap prices. It’s a big theater with lots of movie choices,” said customer Marilyn Williams. “I will be sad to see them go.”