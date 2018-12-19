Kevin’s Reel World – Hailee Steinfeld in Bumblebee

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The latest Transformers movie may have you thinking about a film favorite from years ago. Kevin talks to Hailee Steinfeld about the subtle tribute to ET.
