Missouri begins the process toward medical marijuana

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The state of Missouri has begun the move toward medical marijuana, naming an outgoing lawmaker to a leadership role and announcing the start of the process for those who want to grow, make or sell marijuana products.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday it will begin accepting application fees for cultivation, infused product manufacturing, and dispensaries on Jan. 5. Forms are available on the health department website. Application fees are non-refundable.

Republican state Rep. Lyndall Fraker of Marshfield will serve as director of medical marijuana and Amy Moore will be deputy director and counsel.

Voters in November approved a constitutional amendment allowing medical marijuana. The measure requires the health department to begin accepting patient applications by early June.