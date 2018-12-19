× Missouri Governor considering adding online sales tax

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson says he wants to enact a law that will let Missouri collect sales tax from out-of-state retailers who sell to Missouri residents online. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the sales tax provision could bring Missouri up to $150 million in new revenue.

Parson says that money could boost infrastructure funding and workforce development. At least 29 other states have already implemented laws to collect sales tax from remote retailers.