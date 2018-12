Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - What could be a better gift than the gift of a cuddle? At APA Adoption Center, you can give just that with a one-on-one 15 minute cuddle session with a puppy, cat, or kitten. The price for one of these exclusive gifts is $100 and 100 percent of the proceeds go towards the animals in the APA's adoption program. For its first year, the Puppy Gram is only for adults in senior or assisted living to bring them a welcomed smile.

For more information: www.APAMO.org

Phone: 314-645-4610