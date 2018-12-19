Skull found in Montgomery County could be clue woman’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO - A skull is found in a remote area of Montgomery County.

Now investigators are trying to figure out if the skull could be linked to the case of a Lincoln County woman who has been missing for nearly two and a half years.

The skull was found off Route E north of the community of Bellflower in rural Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Sheriff Matt Schoo says the discovery was made on Saturday morning but he won`t reveal who found it.

Schoo would only confirm that human remains were found but Lincoln County Sheriff`s Department Spokesperson Lieutenant Andy Binder confirms that it was a skull which was found.

Sheriff Schoo confirms the discovery was in the general area where the body of 50-year-old William Benhardt was found in June of 2016.

Authorities believe Benhardt shot and killed himself, his body was found in his truck.

Investigators say Benhardt`s wife, Sussette Benhardt, was last seen arguing with her husband at the nursery they owned near Troy, Missouri on June 22nd of 2016.

They were going through a divorce but still lived together.

Sussette`s cell phone and a recording device were later found in a washing machine at the couple`s home.

At the time, investigators told our Post-Dispatch partners that analysis of the recording device led them to believe Sussette was assaulted by her husband.

Authorities also told the Lincoln County Journal that they believed foul play was involved in her disappearance.

At the time, investigators considered Sussette missing and endangered.

However, Sheriff Schoo says it`s too early to tell whether the remains are connected to the Benhardt case.

Schoo says he hopes to learn more details about the case from the autopsy on the remains.

That autopsy will take place in Columbia.

Schoo gave no timeline for when any results may return.