SSM Health Medical Minute: How to have a healthy holiday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - SSM Health family medicine physician Dr. Suzy Davis says regular exercise helps to stay healthy during the holidays.

"Take a brisk walk. Most time here in St. Louis we will have temperate weather enough that you can go take a nice 30-minute walk with some of your family. Catch up; get some exercise," she said. "So you need to continue your exercise that's another way to keep your battery charged and keep yourself healthier during the holidays."

Davis also suggests how to avoid overeating during the holidays by eating a healthy snack before you go to a holiday party.

"You want to make sure it has a lean protein in it so it could be a lean meat a low-fat cheese something where you've got a little fullness to you so that you feel satisfied so that you can just minimally snack on the yummy treats," she said.

And limit alcohol intake.

"Alcohol actually dehydrates you and as it's important as I mentioned before that you drink plenty of water and limit your alcohol consumption so you don't get dehydrated It affects your sleep and your overall well being to be dehydrated," she said.

While you may not feel as thirsty during the winter months, your body needs just as much water each day as you do in the hot summer months. Drinking at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water each day is recommended.

To learn more about finding a family medicine physician, click here.

The SSM Health Medical Minute airs every Wednesday at 7 PM on KPLR News 11 and at 9 PM on KTVI Fox 2 News.​