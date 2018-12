Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police Chief John Hayden will host a town hall meeting tonight on crime in the city. He will review the progress made this year in combatting crime and present his plans for the new year. So far this year, the number of homicides in St. Louis city is 174, down from 199 in 2017.

The town hall meeting is at 6:30 pm at Forest Park Community College on Oakland Avenue in the student center cafeteria.