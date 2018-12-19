× Student in Riverview Gardens School District reported missing

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. – The Riverview Gardens School District issued an alert for a 13-year-old student who went missing Tuesday.

According to a district spokesman, Ayana Kendle was last seen getting off her school bus at St. Cyr and Bellefontaine roads. She was wearing purple pants and a blue denim jacket.

Her family filed a missing person’s report with the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department.

Kendle is a student at Central Middle School.

Anyone with information on Kendle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.