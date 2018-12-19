Taking a break while traveling could save your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Traveling long distances without a break to walk around and stretch can be dangerous. Many people will be driving for several hundred miles to see family this holiday season. Travelers need to remember to take breaks, get that blood pumping because it could save your life.

Dr. Michael Plisco heads the pulmonary embolism response team at Mercy Hospital St. Louis explains what happens when a blood clot forms in your legs, breaks off and travels to the lungs. It`s known as a pulmonary embolism.