The dangers of E-cigarettes

December 19, 2018

ST. LOUIS - US Surgeon General, Jerome Adams issued a statement Tuesday about the epidemic of e-cigarettes and vaping, both used by many young adults. Julie Weber, Director of Missouri's Poison Center at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, visits Fox 2 News to warn parents of the dangers of these new trends and how they differ from regular cigarettes.