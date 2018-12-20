A tale of two seasons: Cardinals edition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 2018 Cardinals season was a rough one for fans with the team falling short once again of making the playoffs. The team started to turn things around after Mike Matheny was let go and replaced by Mike Shildt. That's the topic of a new book called "The 2018 St. Louis Cardinals' Season: A Tale of Two Seasons" which re-lives the season through a series of text messages between two cousins, Nancy and Todd Newmark. They join us in the Fox 2 News studio to tell us more on the new book.

For more information: www.lgcbooks.com