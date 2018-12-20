Bizarre twist in St. Charles County chase results in woman who called 911 being arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A car chase in St. Charles County during rush hour Thursday morning took a peculiar turn.

“We received a 911 call from a female who stated that her ex-boyfriend’s friend was chasing her,” said Lt. Tom Wilkison, St. Charles Police Department.

Wilkison said the 23-year-old woman claimed 30-year-old Bruce Pernell fired shots at her car and chased her through northern St. Charles onto Highway 370, then I-70 and eventually I-64, where she crashed.

“We do have several reports of vehicle crashes along the roadway as people were trying to get out of the way of this car chase,” he said. “There’s no reported injuries during any of the crashes that I’m aware of. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling those crashes.”

Police said Pernell was still on the run in his black charger. Wentzville and Troy police spotted him using a drone and finally got him into custody when his car got stuck in a muddy field in Wentzville Township.

“Then our investigation really kind of went into high gear and we are able to quickly determine that this was not a road rage incident,” Wilkison said.

According to Wilkison, that’s when the case took a turn, ending with the woman who called 911 also being taken into police custody.

“What actually occurred is that this was a drug deal gone bad,” he said. "There was a dispute over payment of narcotics and that is what started the entire chase.”

Pernell was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $50,000.

No charges have been filed against the woman as of yet but they’re expected.