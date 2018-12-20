× Cahokia Mounds society gets $100K grant for digital projects

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The support group for the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site has been awarded a $100,000 grant for digital projects from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Cahokia Mounds Museum Society announced the grant Wednesday. Officials will use it to develop a functional prototype of an augmented reality application available for smartphones and other applications and an educational website about Cahokia Mounds.

The application will allow visitors to look through their smartphone lenses from the top of the ten-story Monks Mound. GPA tracking will identify hotspots which will allow visitors to see re-creations of structures in the pre-Columbian landscape superimposed on the current site.

The Cahokia Mounds grant is among nearly $15 million in money from the National Endowment for the Humanities to 253 projects across the nation.