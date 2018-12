Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Express Scripts gets a new owner today. Cigna has received its final regulatory approval to buy the pharmacy benefit management company.

It's the St. Louis area's largest public company with annual revenue of more than $100 billion. It has more than 26,000 workers, 4,000 of them are based in St. Louis.

Cigna announced plans in March to buy Express Scripts for $67 billion. The company plans to keep its operations on the UMSL campus in north St. Louis County.