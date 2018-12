Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Staying heart healthy all year is important. But, it's especially important during the holidays. That is because we tend to over-eat, drink more alcohol, and change our patterns of rest. Plus, there is all the stress that comes with the comes with the season. That is evident in doctors' offices as well. Dr. Morton Rinder is a cardiologist from St. Lukes Medical Group. He says that December and January are the deadliest months for heart disease.