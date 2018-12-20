Illinois risks losing congressional seat after population decline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The state of Illinois could be at risk of losing a congressional seat after seeing a significant decline in population this year.

The latest census report shows Illinois was one of nine states to report a decline. New York was the only state to see a bigger loss. Illinois has 45,116 fewer residents than last year.

Census officials say in recent years many states have seen fewer births and more deaths. Some states are relying on migration to avoid population decline.

Nevada and Idaho are the nation's fastest-growing states.