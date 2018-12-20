Keller 8 cinema closes after decades of entertaining audiences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEHLVILLE, Mo. — If you want to see a movie in south St. Louis County there's one less location to choose from after a theatre closed Wednesday. For some residents, the Keller Plaza 8 is more than just some movie theater, this was a staple in their community that is now gone.

Operators of the theater announced on Facebook Wednesday that they would be closing the doors due to money issues.

They said in this rapidly changing economy, they couldn`t keep up with the rent.

Customers had been coming to see movies here for more than 25 years. What better to do than take one last walk down memory lane before it closed? Many people switch their plans last night and decided to grab a bag of popcorn and watch a movie inside the theatre. Some remain hopeful that one day it would reopen.