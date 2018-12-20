Previous Proud to Serve recipients celebrated at year-end party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Each month, Fox 2 News and KPLR 11 have honored local heroes with our Proud to Serve awards. On Thursday, those first responders, military members, and veterans gathered for a year-end party at Art Van Furniture in Bridgeton.

Each of our Proud to Serve award recipients were given a $250 gift card from Imo’s Pizza and a $500 gift card courtesy of Art Van Furniture.

Our own Dan Gray emceed a program recognizing each of them for their selfless service to our community and country.

Dan also interviewed Jay Steinback, the president and CEO of Art Van Furniture, who had a special announcement about donations to two very important organizations.

If you would like to nominate a deserving first responder, member of the military or veteran for our ‘Proud to Serve’ award, just go to KPLR11.com.