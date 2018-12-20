× Rauner approves streamlined school-construction pilot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a law allowing schools to use a streamlined approach to construction.

The Republican-approved the legislation Thursday for a pilot program allowing schools to use a so-called design-build process.

It allows districts to hire architects, engineers and construction contractors as a team. Construction is quicker because the structure can start going up while later phases are still being developed.

The law allows five design-build projects approved by the Illinois State Board of Education.

Calumet City Democratic Rep. Thaddeus Jones sponsored the plan. He says national studies have shown that design-build projects are of lower cost, are completed more quickly and have solid quality.

Detailed reports delivered to the General Assembly must accompany such projects.

___

The bill is HB5593