‘Resilience Night’ beer to help those impacted by the devastating Camp Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The recent California fires were the most destructive in California history, killing at least 86 people and displacing more than 14,000 families. The Camp Fire started in the hills above the Sierra Nevada's Brewery uprooting a number of their workers.

Company Founder, Ken Grossman, had an idea. Create a new beer called "Resilience Butte County Proud IPA" and donate all the proceeds from its sales to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund to help those impacted by the fire. He reached out to independent breweries nationwide to join in. Amazingly, 1,400, agreed.

Starting, December 20th on what is being called "Resilience Night" and continuing for a week, or until supplies run out, the beer will be sold at breweries across the country. All the breweries involved are donating 100 percent of the proceeds.

For more information: sierranevada.com/resilience-butte-county-proud-IPA