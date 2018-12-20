Two guests contract legionnaires disease at St. Louis County hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A west St. Louis County hotel could be the source of a Legionella outbreak. Preliminary test results show the legionella germ was found here at the Marriott West.

Two hotel guests were diagnosed with Legionnaires disease in October and November after staying at the Town and Country hotel. Preliminary test results found the legionella germ in water used for drinking, showers and in the cooling system.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services says people can get legionnaires disease, a serious type of pneumonia, by breathing in small water droplets containing the germ. Symptoms usually develop two to ten days after being exposed to the bacteria.

The investigation is ongoing as to if the Marriott West is the source. A culture is being done and once that is complete there will be more clear information