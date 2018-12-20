× Woman’s remains exhumed in 1976 Illinois cold case

MORRIS, Ill. – A northeastern Illinois coroner’s office has exhumed the body of woman found dead in 1976 for a forensic analysis that could help identify her.

The Grundy County Coroner’s office says the body was exhumed Tuesday from an unmarked grave at a Braceville cemetery.

Deputy Coroner Brandon Johnson says advances in modern forensic science and technology could help identify the woman.

The (Kankakee) Daily Journal reports that bones will be sent to the University of North Texas Human Center for Identification in Fort Worth, Texas.

The black woman’s body was found in a Grundy County ditch in October 1976. She had been shot in the head and was 18 to 23 years old, with a scar on her right hip.

The coroner’s office has created a Facebook page for the case.