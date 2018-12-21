Annual ” Block Leave” celebrates troops from Ft. Leonard Wood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Thousands of U.S. Army soldiers will experience joy this holiday season from the shifting of their regimented lives to the comfort of home and family.

About 4,000 troops from Fort Leonard Wood arrived St. Louis Lambert International Airport Friday, December 21 on their way home for the holidays.

USO of Missouri provided a celebration for the troops that featured free food, entertainment, and giveaways from local businesses.

VBL, otherwise known across the Army as holiday block leave, takes place every December as soldiers allowed to take leave to be with their families.