× Blues lose in Vancouver, 5-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Bo Horvat and Jake Virtanen each had a goal and an assist, helping the Vancouver Canucks beat the St. Louis Blues 5-1 on Thursday night.

Adam Gaudette, Josh Leivo and Loui Eriksson also scored for Vancouver (17-17-4), and Alex Edler had two assists. Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

Vladimir Tarasenko put up the lone goal for St. Louis (13-16-6). Jake Allen stopped 24 shots.