Cardinals agree to 2-year deal with reliever Andrew Miller

ST. LOUIS _ Andrew Miller is heading west. The free agent left-handed reliever has agreed to terms with the St. Louis Cardinals on a two-year deal with a vesting option for 2021.

Miller gives the Cardinals a long-sought elite option in the bullpen. Terms were not disclosed Friday.

One of baseball’s best relievers when healthy, Miller struggled with nagging injuries with the Cleveland Indians last season, including three trips to the disabled list. The two-time All-Star had a sore shoulder, a hamstring issue and inflammation in his right knee, limiting him to a 2-4 record with a 4.24 ERA in 37 games.

He made 57 appearances in 2017, his first full season with the Indians, who acquired him in a trade with the New York Yankees in July 2016.

The 33-year-old Miller was a key reason the Indians advanced to the World Series in 2016 and he was voted the MVP of the ALCS that year, striking out 14 batters in 7.2 innings.