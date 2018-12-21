Full list of Illinois laws going into effect in 2019

CHICAGO — The new year means new state laws in Illinois. On Jan. 1, 2019, 253 new laws will go into effect.

Here are a few of the highlights:

  • Children under the age of two will be required to be in a rear facing car seat. However, there are weight and height exemptions.
  • There will be a 72 hour waiting period for all gun purchases. This closes the gun show loophole for purchases made by a non resident.
  • School safety drills must be conducted within 90 days of the start of the school year.
  • Nursing mothers will be exempt from jury duty.
  • Background checks will be required for every ride operator at carnivals and amusement attractions.
  • Family members or police can ask a judge to temporarily remove guns from anyone who they think it a threat to themselves or others
  • If you are required to use your personal phone or computer for work, your boss must have a reimbursement policy.
  • Police can take temporary custody of dogs or cats exposed to weather conditions likely to result in injury or death.
  • Stalking laws expanded to include messages on social media.
  • Hunters may wear blaze pink as well as blaze orange during hunting firearm deer season