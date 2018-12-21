Hidden Valley opens for the 2018-2019 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. - Early season snow and cold temperatures have helped Hidden Valley ski resorts get an early start to the 2018-2019 season.

Whether you enjoy skiing, tubing, snowboarding many hitting the slopes can find great adventure on the 65 acres of ski-able terrain.

The resort announced they will continue making snow at every opportunity and expanding their trail count as quickly as possible.

Slopes will be open Friday, December 21 from 4:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Hidden Valley suggests skiers and snowboarders to check the snow reports at each morning pertaining to snow conditions.