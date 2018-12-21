‘Jolly Jalopy’ spreading cheer to the streets of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Have you seen this jolly jalopy on the streets of St. Louis. Megan Vollmer tells FOX 2 / KPLR 11 that her husband decorates his truck for the holidays each year. The vehicle with a giant snowman, holiday music, Christmas lights, and portable snow maker went viral.

An image of the truck was the top trending post on the STL sub-Reddit this week. The picture of the truck was posted with this caption, “Whoever drives this truck made my night.” Some commenters say they’re following the truck around to bask in the holiday cheer.