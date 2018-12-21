× Man found dead inside car in Berkeley

BERKELEY, MO – A man was found dead inside a car in Berkeley, MO Friday morning. Around 11:00am, Berkeley police investigated a report of an unresponsive body in a vehicle in the 6800 block of Berkridge. Officers confirmed the person was dead.

Berkeley has asked the St. Louis County Police Department for assistance and the case is now being investigated by the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

The name of the victim won’t be released until he is positively identified, an autopsy has been completed, and family has been notified.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).