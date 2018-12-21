× Missing Arnold teen left her home Tuesday and may be in danger

ARNOLD, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 14-year-old. Arnold police say Emina Osmanagic hasn’t been seen since she left her home in the 2400 block of Shady Drive on Tuesday, December 18. It is not clear why she left the house at around 7pm.

Police say that Osmanagic has a history of communicating and possibly associating with men online, and in person. They may be involved in suspicious activity.

Osmanagic is described as white, 5’8″ tall, 130 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing black jacket and black jeans with tears in them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911or the Arnold Police Department at 636-296-3204.