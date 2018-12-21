Missouri drivers among worst in the nation, report says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Millions of drivers are hitting the roads this holiday and you may encounter some of the worst drivers in the nation right here in Missouri. A new report by Car Insurance Comparison says drivers in the Show Me State ranked 10th worst.

The report took into account things like careless driving, drunk driving, ignoring traffic laws, death rate, and speeding.

Several law enforcement agencies plan to have extra patrols during the holiday season and they’re letting drivers know ahead of time they’ll be out on the roads.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol tweeted there were 1,618 traffic crashes the prior Christmas season. Seven people died, 541 were injured, and 92 people were arrested for driving while impaired.

Fox 2 reporter Michelle Madaras spoke with drivers who were not surprised by the rating.