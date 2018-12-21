Mother carjacked outside of St. Louis apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis mother of four is still reeling after being carjacked at gunpoint Thursday afternoon outside of her apartment south of downtown.

The 49-year-old woman, who asked not to be identified, thought she was going to die.

She complied with the carjacker’s demands and ultimately got her car back. She escaped unharmed physically but said she’s emotionally destroyed.

“It’s horrible; the worst thing that ever happened to me in my life. I feel violated,” she said.

The frightening incident went down about 6 p.m. outside of her home at the Old Frenchtown Apartments on Tucker near Hickory.

The victim said she’d just got out of her 2015 Camaro and saw two men who she didn’t know pass her in the parking lot. She said they greeted each other and she went to check her mailbox.

She said one of the men confronted her with a hood over his head and a black mask over part of his face.

“As soon as I stepped my foot on the curb he immediately stuck a gun in my stomach and told me, ‘Don’t say nothing, give me your phone, give me your house keys, give me your car keys.’ I gave them to him,” she said.

Moments later, he was gone in her car.

She ran to her apartment where two of her children and her goddaughter were inside.

“I beat on the door, I beat and my children thought I was playing. And then I was crying…I was telling them I just got robbed,” she said.

Fortunately, her vehicle was equipped with OnStar. She said St. Louis police worked with OnStar to find her car and shut it off about 35 minutes later. Police found the car on Lowell in north city.

The victim said she now wants to move somewhere else.

“I appreciate God giving me my car back because that’s my only means of transportation for me and my children but I thank God for my life because I could have been dead,” she said.

St. Louis police said there were two suspects in this case. One was described as 20 to 25 years old, 5’10” to 6’0” with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a 'True Religion' jogging suit. There was no description of the second suspect.

Apartment workers did change the locks on the woman’s apartment but complex officials would not comment about the incident.