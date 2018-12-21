× Rauner names cabinet members to cover for retiring aides

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. Bruce Rauner has named three cabinet members to replace top aides who are retiring.

The Republican named replacements Friday for Transportation Secretary Randall Blankenhorn, Agriculture Director Raymond Poe and Kirk Lonbom, secretary of the Department of Innovation and Technology.

Each is retiring Dec. 31. Rauner will leave the governor’s office Jan. 14 when Democratic Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker is inaugurated.

Matt Magalis will replace Blankenhorn at the Department of Transportation. Replacing Lonbom at the agency referred to as DoIT will be Jack King. Those jobs both pay $150,200 annually.

Poe will be replaced by Warren Goetsch at the Department of Agriculture. The salary for that post is $133,300 per year.

Pritzker this week named top staff members but has yet to indicate who will make up his cabinet.