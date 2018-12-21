Recipe – New Year’s Eve cocktail at Juniper
ST. LOUIS – Get ready this New Year’s Eve for the ultimate celebration at Juniper. Enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres, and a host of liqueur including The Presbyterian.
Ingredients
2 oz old grandad bourbon
.75 oz big o ginger liqueur
.75 oz lemon
Angostura bitters
Instructions
– Shake. Strain over ice.
– Top w/ Blenheim’s ginger ale
– Add 2 dashes angostura bitters
New Year’s Eve at Juniper
8pm- 1pm
4101 Laclede Ave.
Central West End
For tickets click here:
38.637596 -90.246949