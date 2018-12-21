Recipe – New Year’s Eve cocktail at Juniper

ST. LOUIS – Get ready this New Year’s Eve for the ultimate celebration at Juniper.  Enjoy a variety of hors d’oeuvres, and a host of liqueur including The Presbyterian.

Ingredients
2 oz old grandad bourbon
.75 oz big o ginger liqueur
.75 oz lemon
Angostura bitters

Instructions 
– Shake. Strain over ice.
– Top w/ Blenheim’s ginger ale
– Add 2 dashes angostura bitters

New Year’s Eve at Juniper
8pm- 1pm
4101 Laclede Ave.
Central West End

