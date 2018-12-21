Spirit of St. Louis – Marygrove provides much-needed services for at-risk kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In the spirit of the holidays and in the spirit of giving, Fox 2 and News 11 want to highlight the work of one of our Spirit of St. Louis charities.

Dr. Pat Foster-Staples, director of overnight services with Marygrove, visits Fox 2 News at 6 p.m. to discuss the services available to young people and the operation’s goal for the children at the facility.

For over 165 years, Marygrove has been helping youth affected by abuse, neglect or other trauma, move towards a stable and healthy future through quality treatment and support.

In the Spirit of the Holidays and the Spirit of Giving, Fox 2 and KPLR 11, along with Bommarito Automotive Group, want you to "Pick Your Charity! Pick your Car, Truck, or SUV!" For a $10 online donation to one or all three Spirit of St. Louis charities — the Alzheimer’s Association, Marygrove, or Heat Up St. Louis — you will be entered to win a 2018 Mazda 6, GMC Canyon, or Honda CR-V. It's the Spirit of St. Louis!