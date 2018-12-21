St. Louis Children’s Hospital sets up free store so families of patients can do their holiday shopping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Many parents with children in the hospital aren’t able to leave to do any holiday shopping. But St. Louis Children’s Hospital is bringing the store to parents! Not only that, it’s a free store too – set up so families can do their holiday shopping without leaving the hospital.

The hospital seeks donations from organizations and individuals all year long so parents can have a wide variety of gifts to choose from to get for their children.

Toys, sports gear, make-up and beauty items, movies, gift cards, games, and much more. The mission is to lift the spirits of families who can't be home for the holidays.

St. Louis Children's Hospital also offers free gift wrapping.

Donna Krapf of Chicago has had her 10-year-old daughter hospitalized at St. Louis Children's Hospital for a number of treatments and surgeries for cerebral palsy.

"They have a lot of stress going on right here with their child being in the hospital and that's enough in itself but some have other kids at home, they have jobs, and they have bills to pay,” said Brooke Lurk, St. Louis Children’s Hospital child life. “They have a lot going on and sometimes with holidays just can't get focus on that."

The gifts are available to families and patients all year long so they can celebrate birthdays and other holidays.