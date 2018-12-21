× St. Louis man accused of 9 killings; death penalty sought

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Federal prosecutors in St. Louis are seeking the death penalty for a man they accuse of killing nine people and playing a role in two other deaths over the past decade.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Anthony Jordan of St. Louis has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Jordan was involved in a cocaine-dealing conspiracy that resulted in two other killings, three attempted murders, two kidnappings, and five assaults. They cite those “aggravating factors” in their bid for the death penalty if Jordan is convicted.

Email messages left Friday with Jordan’s attorneys were not immediately returned.

Among other crimes alleged by prosecutors in a court filing on Thursday: Jordan tried to threaten or harm witnesses and tried to threaten and bribe U.S. Marshals Service or jail workers.

