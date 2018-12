Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Natalie Holt MacDonald is making her debut as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on December 22 and 23. She pranced her way into the Fox 2 News studio to tell us more about what to expect.

For more information or for tickets: http://www.metrotix.com

or call: Metrotix at (314) 534-1111

or visit The Fox box office